Cousin Sal explains why drama in New England won’t impact betting lines
Video Details
Cousin Sal doesn't expect recent off field drama between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to effect New England's on field performance or how Vegas views them.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices