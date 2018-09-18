Todd Fuhrman explains why Gordon didn’t improve New England’s odds against Detroit
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman explains why New England's addition of Josh Gordon didn't improve their chances against Detroit this weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices