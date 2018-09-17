Clay Travis: Josh Gordon to New England is more Randy Moss-esque than Ochocinco-esque
Clay Travis talk Josh Gordon after he was traded from Cleveland to New England. Will the WR be more like Randy Moss or Chad Ochocinco when paired with Tom Brady?
