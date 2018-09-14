Forget injury reports — Cousin Sal explains why Vegas is the ‘Holy Grail’ for judging players’ health
Video Details
Cousin Sal explains why the Vegas boards are a better indicator of a players' health rather than the injury reports.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices