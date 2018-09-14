Todd Fuhrman on Dallas being a 3-point favorite against New York: ‘I think this line is perfect’
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman discusses why Dallas as a 3-point favorite against New York is a the perfect line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices