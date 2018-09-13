Clay Travis on New York at Dallas: ‘The under is the play’
Video Details
Clay Travis explains why he would bet the under when New York takes on Dallas on Sunday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices