Cousin Sal: Vegas is going to sit back and laugh at Dallas after their Week 1 performance
Video Details
Cousin Sal offers up opinion on Dallas after their Week 1 performance against Carolina.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices