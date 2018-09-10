Todd Fuhrman drops some knowledge on New England’s record against the spread with Tom Brady
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman talks New England after their Week 1 win over Houston to start the new season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices