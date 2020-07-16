Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook agree: 2020 will be Odell Beckham Jr’s most prolific season yet
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Brian Westbrook
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kevin Wildes
- Nick Wright
- Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook talk the Cleveland Browns, and discuss how important the 2020 season will be for Odell Beckham Jr's career. The two recount his set backs last season, and point out the reasons why the Browns' offense will lend itself better to a successful season for OBJ.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.