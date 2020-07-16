Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook agree: 2020 will be Odell Beckham Jr’s most prolific season yet

Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook talk the Cleveland Browns, and discuss how important the 2020 season will be for Odell Beckham Jr's career. The two recount his set backs last season, and point out the reasons why the Browns' offense will lend itself better to a successful season for OBJ.

