Brian Westbrook believes Bill Belichick will love Cam Newton: ‘They both want to win’
Cam Newton recently shared his thoughts on being added to the New England Patriots, and admits to wondering how he and coach Bill Belichick are going to mesh. Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about whether he believes Cam will fit into the culture in New England, and whether the MVP quarterback's personality will lend itself well to Belichick's desire to win.
