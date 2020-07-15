Nick Wright & Greg Jennings agree: Signing Chris Jones is a massive deal for Mahomes & Chiefs
Nick Wright is ecstatic at the news that his Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back Chris Jones on a long term deal, further solidifying the Super Bowl Champions' chances at becoming a legit dynasty. Hear why Nick Wright and Greg Jennings believe this is a big move for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
