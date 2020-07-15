Nick Wright: Cam Newton’s ‘Me against the World’ mentality is the Patriot Way
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Cam Newton
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kevin Wildes
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tom Brady
-
It looks like Cam Newton may be on a 'revenge tour' this season, focusing on the teams that passed on him, and calling former New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady the 'elephant in the room'. Nick Wright tells Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes why Cam's mentality is justified, and one that is not foreign to the Patriot Way. Plus Wildes points out which teams on the Patriots 2020 schedule are likely targets on Cam's radar.
