Greg Jennings: Dallas will have to pay Dak what he asks next year to keep him a Cowboy

Video Details

With the 4pm deadline approaching, Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings wonder what the future will hold for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys if they don't come to terms on his contract. Jennings tells Nick and Kevin what he believes will happen next year for Dak if he's forced to play this season under the franchise tag.

