Chris Broussard: 76ers moving Shake Milton to PG reeks of a little bit of desperation
The Philadelphia 76ers are shaking up their lineup by adding Shake Milton at the Point Guard position, moving Ben Simmons to Power Forward and pushing Joel Embiid to out to the 3 point line. Chris Broussard explains to Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes that while this move might look good on paper, it could cause a problem that the 76ers haven't considered.
