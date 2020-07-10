Nick Wright and Antoine Walker aren’t sold Jayson Tatum can lead the Celtics to a championship
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jayson Tatum
- Jayson Tatum
- Nick Wright
-
Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss if Jayson Tatum can lead the Boston Celtics to a NBA championship this season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.