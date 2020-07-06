Nick Wright: Cam Newton will 100% start for Patriots over Jarrett Stidham
Now that Cam Newton has been signed to the New England Patriots, Nick Wright believes there's no chance Bill Belichick would choose to start Jarrett Stidham over the MVP quarterback. Hear Nick tell Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why any hope of Stidham starting has been squashed.
