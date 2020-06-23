Chris Broussard: It was very emotional to see NASCAR drivers rally behind Bubba Wallace
- Nick Wright
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk NASCAR after drivers rallied behind Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in the racer's garage. Broussard explains why the sentiment was important, and why it is so great to see such a showing of support in troubling times.
