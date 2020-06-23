Nick Wright: The chance that Tua is the least productive rookie QB is 0%
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Joe Burrow
- Joe Burrow
- Justin Herbert
- Justin Herbert
- Miami Dolphins
- Nick Wright
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Tua Tagovailoa
-
NFL.com's rookie rating places Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as 3rd most productive behind Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why there is no chance Tua will be the least productive out of the three.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.