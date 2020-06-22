Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says 'This will not break me' after a noose is found in his garage in Talladega. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to give their reactions to this event.
