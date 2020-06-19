Nick Wright outlines how Kansas City Chiefs could have an undefeated season
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini for a segment called Drawing a Blank. The three decide what the chances are that Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs will go a perfect 16-0. Nick previously predicted that the Chiefs will go 14-2, but hear what he thinks will have to happen for the Chiefs to go undefeated this season.
