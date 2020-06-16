Tom Verducci is optimistic we’ll get a 2020 MLB season
Negotiations to reopen the 2020 MLB season are at a standstill as Players and Owners are seemingly unable to find common ground. MLB analyst Tom Verducci joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss whether he believes the baseball season will resume, and what steps will need to be taken to ensure it happens.
