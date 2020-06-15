Eric Mangini: Cowboys giving Dak $40M a year could be a justifiable agreement

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes for a segment called 'Drawing a Blank'. With Dak Prescott's contract still up in the air, Nick and Mangini decide whether they believe the Dallas Cowboys would be wise to pay Dak $40M per year, or if other options should be considered.

