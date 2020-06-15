Eric Mangini: Cowboys giving Dak $40M a year could be a justifiable agreement
Video Details
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes for a segment called 'Drawing a Blank'. With Dak Prescott's contract still up in the air, Nick and Mangini decide whether they believe the Dallas Cowboys would be wise to pay Dak $40M per year, or if other options should be considered.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.