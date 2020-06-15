Video Details

Tua Tagovailoa's physical therapist states that the rookie quarterback is doing 'remarkably well' after recovering from injury. This leads Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini to speculate whether they believe Tua should start for the Miami Dolphins over Ryan Fitzpatrick. Nick references the Dolphins 2020 schedule to explain why he believes Miami could have everything to gain by having Tua start week one of the season.