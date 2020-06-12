Nick Wright on Chris Simms claiming Stidham is better than Tua: ‘Worst take of 2020’

Nick Wright is joined by Kevin Wildes and Coach Eric Mangini to respond to former quarterback Chris Simms' claim that New England Patriot Jarrett Stidham is more talented than newly drafted Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa. Hear why Nick thinks this is absolutely the worst take of the year.

