Brian Westbrook: It’s clear that Jameis Winston wants to win games by himself
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jameis Winston
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to address comments from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston. Winston believes historically he is one of the best quarterbacks to play the game, but Westbrook tells Nick why he thinks these comments are imprecise.
