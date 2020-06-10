Chris Broussard: There’s nothing on the line for James Harden because Rockets can’t win Finals
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Jenna Wolfe
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Russell Westbrook
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright maintains that James Harden has the most to gain by leading the Houston Rockets to the Finals and winning a title. Chris Broussard tells Nick and Kevin Wildes why the Rockets have no chance of making the Finals this season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.