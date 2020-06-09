Chris Broussard explains why current NBA playoff schedule may be unfair to players
The NBA has finalized their proposal for the continuation of the regular season, and released their plan for how to start the playoffs. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to explain that while he understands why the playoff start has been pushed back, the current schedule could end up being unfair to the players.
