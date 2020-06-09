Eric Mangini agrees with Julian Edelman: ‘He’s not just a product of Tom Brady’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Julian Edelman
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
-
New England Patriot Julian Edelman is tired of people who believe he is 'just a product' of his former quarterback Tom Brady. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Coach Eric Mangini, who decides whether he is with Edelman, and what he thinks the Patriots will look like without Brady.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.