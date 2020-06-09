Nick Wright believes James Harden has the most to gain from winning a title
With the NBA season returning in July, Nick Wright is joined by Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard to tell which player he thinks has the most to gain from winning a title. If Houston Rockets' James Harden wins a title, Nick believes he will become one of the top 20 NBA players in the league.
