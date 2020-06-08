Nick Wright & Chris Broussard discuss problems Joel Embiid & 76ers could face in playoffs

Video Details

Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid shared his thoughts on his path before the pandemic shut down the NBA season. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his thoughts on what Embiid had to say, and where he thinks the 76ers stand amongst other teams playing out the season.

