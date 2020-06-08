Chris Broussard won’t crush Kevin Durant for his decision to sit out the rest of the season
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant has decided to sit out for the rest of the season. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard, who shares his thoughts on KD's decision. Broussard tells Nick and Kevin that while he understands Durant's decision, he may have made a different one.
