Chris Broussard: NBA’s 22 team return-to-play proposal is the fairest yet

Video Details

It looks like the NBA plans to approve their latest return-to-play proposal, which highlights 22 teams to resume the regular season on July 31st. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to go over the finer points of this proposal, and share whether they agree this is the best plan to move forward with.

More Videos »