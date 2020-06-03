Brian Westbrook agrees with Trent Williams: ‘Jimmy G is absolutely a QB you can win with’
Video Details
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
- Trent Williams
- Washington Redskins
-
Trent Williams, newly traded San Francisco 49ers' offensive tackle, commented that his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, is a 'quarterback you can win with'. Nick Wright thinks this is a lack of 'take integrity', but hear why Brian Westbrook agrees with Trent.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.