Nick Wright picks all 256 games on the NFL’s 2020 schedule by division – NFC West
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jared Goff
- Jared Goff
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kyler Murray
- Kyler Murray
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Russell Wilson
- San Francisco 49ers
-
Watch Nick Wright pick all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule. Next up is the NFC West: Will Jimmy G and the 49ers have a Super Bowl hangover? Is it Kyler Murray's year and how will Russell Wilson and Jared Goff fare in the NFC West this season?
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.