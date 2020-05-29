Nick Wright picks all 256 games on the NFL’s 2020 schedule by division – NFC West

Video Details

Watch Nick Wright pick all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule. Next up is the NFC West: Will Jimmy G and the 49ers have a Super Bowl hangover? Is it Kyler Murray's year and how will Russell Wilson and Jared Goff fare in the NFC West this season?

More Videos »