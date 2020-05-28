Nick Wright: Baker Mayfield’s 2019 season was a humbling one
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright is joined by Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings to talk about the latest from the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield has stated that he's been humbled by last season, and intends to prove his worth and that he's learned from his mistakes going into 2020. Hear what Nick has to say in response, and why Greg Jennings thinks this will be the Browns' breakout season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.