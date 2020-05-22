Nick Wright: Dak won’t be signed with Cowboys prior to July 10th

Video Details

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Coach Eric Mangini to discuss Dak Prescott and whether or not they believe a deal will get done with the Dallas Cowboys. Nick thinks Dallas fans will have to prepare for this situation to play out for another season, but hear why Mangini believes the real struggle will surface after Dak finally signs the contract.

