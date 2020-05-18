Texans’ J. J. Watt is excited to face Mahomes & Lamar, talks losing DeAndre Hopkins
Houston Texans' DE J. J. Watt joins First Things First to talk about his excitement for returning to the field for the 2020 season. J. J. tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes how he's preparing, and what he thinks the season will look like without DeAndre Hopkins.
