Nick Wright: ‘The Last Dance’ changes nothing, LeBron is still the GOAT
Video Details
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about how 'The Last Dance' has impacted the 'Greatest of All Time' conversation. Nick Wright is still adamant that LeBron James is the GOAT, but Chris Broussard highlights why it has always been Michael Jordan, and while people that came up in Broussard's time know that, he thinks the documentary has brought a new generation of fans to the same conclusion.
