Bruce Arians, head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says he intends to run an 'Arians' style offense' with a Tom Brady influence. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Coach Eric Mangini, who thinks Brady will run the risk of getting hit a lot more playing Arians' style of offense, and it would be a better idea to let Brady stick to what he's already been successful at.