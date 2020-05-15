Eric Mangini: Arians forcing Brady to learn new offensive style doesn’t make any sense
Video Details
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
-
Bruce Arians, head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says he intends to run an 'Arians' style offense' with a Tom Brady influence. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Coach Eric Mangini, who thinks Brady will run the risk of getting hit a lot more playing Arians' style of offense, and it would be a better idea to let Brady stick to what he's already been successful at.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.