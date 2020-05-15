Eric Mangini: Arians forcing Brady to learn new offensive style doesn’t make any sense

Video Details

Bruce Arians, head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says he intends to run an 'Arians' style offense' with a Tom Brady influence. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Coach Eric Mangini, who thinks Brady will run the risk of getting hit a lot more playing Arians' style of offense, and it would be a better idea to let Brady stick to what he's already been successful at.

More Videos »