Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing during the pandemic to win the Cup Sunday at the Darlington Raceway.
