Brian Westbrook: The Seahawks would be a horrible fit for Cam Newton
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
It's been reported that the Seattle Seahawks may be open to signing Cam Newton as a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson. Brian Westbrook tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks that would be a horrible fit, and can't see it benefiting Cam in the least.
