Nick Wright thinks Dak Prescott might be pushing the Cowboys ‘a touch too far’
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Theismann shared some advice for Dak Prescott, stating that he should settle up with the Dallas Cowboys and 'just take the money'. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook why he agrees with Joe, and whether he thinks there's a chance that a deal does not get done.
