Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins wants a championship for Vikings in 2020
All-Pro Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joins the show to talk about his hopes for the 2020 season. He tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes how it felt to beat the New Orleans Saints for his first playoff win, and how they plan to continue to be successful with the loss of Stefon Diggs.
