Eric Mangini believes a Tua VS Burrow matchup could yield mixed results
The 2020 NFL Schedule has been released, and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Week 13, pitting two top quarterback draft picks, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa against each other. Coach Eric Mangini tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes what he expects from that matchup, plus Nick continues to insist that the Miami Dolphins have the most iconic jersey in the league.
