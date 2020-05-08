Nick Wright is fired up about Chiefs vs Ravens matchup
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Wright
-
The 2020 NFL schedule has been released, and it seems no one is more excited than Nick Wright to talk about which games he's looking forward to seeing most. Hear Nick tell Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini why he believes the Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will be the best game of the AFC.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.