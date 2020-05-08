Nick Wright explains why Cam Newton rejecting backup role isn’t a ludicrous idea
It's been reported that Cam Newton may have changed his mind, and is now open to accepting a role as a backup quarterback for the right team. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini that while he's not sure Cam has actually changed his mind, the comparisons to quarterbacks who have accepted backup roles, like Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, are completely unfounded.
