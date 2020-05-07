Chris Broussard: I believe the Warriors could win a championship in the next 3 years
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard after Klay Thompson was quoted that it 'kills him inside' when people say the Warriors dynasty is over. With the loss of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, Klay's torn ACL, and Steph Curry & Draymond Green in their thirties, Nick doesn't believe the Warriors will be able to reclaim their place as NBA favorites. Broussard agrees that they are not the team they once were, but can see them rebuilding in time to be contenders for the Finals, and would list them as one of the top four teams going in to next season.
