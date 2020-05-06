Brian Westbrook: If I was Cam Newton, I would get into camp and compete for the job

The amount of time Cam Newton has been out of the league has definitely raised some questions, and Nick Wright can't understand why he hasn't been signed. Brian Westbrook thinks there are some injury concerns, and teams aren't sure he's healthy enough to win games. Ultimately, Brian believes he'll need to prove he's ready by getting into camp, and competing for the job.

