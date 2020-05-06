Nick Wright & Brian Westbrook analyze whether Cowboys offense deserve its Top 5 ranking
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Brian Westbrook
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
-
The Dallas Cowboys' offense have been ranked #4 in the league behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens & New Orleans Saints. Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook decide whether this is an accurate ranking, or whether the Cowboys should be lower or higher on the list.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.