Nick Wright: The Patriots may win their division, but ‘I’m rooting for the Bucs’
When asked whether he'll be rooting for Tampa Bay or New England, Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook that although he suspects the Patriots will be the better team, he'll be pulling for the Buccaneers to come out victorious next season. With a strong coaching staff and a good defense, Nick believes the Patriots have the upper hand in their division, but rooting against New England is second nature to Nick, and so he'd rather see the Buccaneers succeed.
